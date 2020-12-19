Scott Mcfeely Sells 2,000 Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Stock

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) SVP Scott Mcfeely sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.40, for a total value of $96,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Scott Mcfeely also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 1st, Scott Mcfeely sold 900 shares of Ciena stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total value of $40,572.00.

On Thursday, October 15th, Scott Mcfeely sold 1,700 shares of Ciena stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.52, for a total value of $70,584.00.

Shares of CIEN stock opened at $51.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.86. Ciena Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.58 and a fifty-two week high of $61.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 3.43.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $828.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $826.70 million. Ciena had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 10.23%. Ciena’s quarterly revenue was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ciena Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ciena during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,170,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Ciena during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,277,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its position in shares of Ciena by 132.0% during the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 21,231 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 12,081 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ciena by 287.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 115,141 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,236,000 after purchasing an additional 85,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in shares of Ciena by 24.0% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 56,326 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 10,918 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Ciena in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. ValuEngine cut Ciena from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 5th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Ciena from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 4th. BidaskClub raised Ciena from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on Ciena from $46.00 to $51.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.81.

About Ciena

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

