Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.56 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) will post earnings per share of ($0.56) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Cara Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.73) to ($0.44). Cara Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.61) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Cara Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.05) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.31) to ($1.78). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.89) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.49) to ($0.87). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Cara Therapeutics.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.25. Cara Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 64.36% and a negative net margin of 360.35%.

CARA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. BidaskClub downgraded Cara Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cara Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cara Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.80.

In other Cara Therapeutics news, CEO Derek T. Chalmers sold 11,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $188,784.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 941,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,062,736. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joana Goncalves sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,595. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,299 shares of company stock valued at $597,009. 5.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $170,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 62,170 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 69,226 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $881,000 after acquiring an additional 20,111 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $397,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 21,880 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 5,398 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.43% of the company’s stock.

CARA opened at $15.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $752.46 million, a PE ratio of -7.12 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.77 and a 200-day moving average of $15.47. Cara Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $8.88 and a 52-week high of $19.13.

About Cara Therapeutics

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities with a primary focus on pruritus and pain by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. The company is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system and immune cells.

