Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) Downgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

AGO opened at $30.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.20 and a 200 day moving average of $25.49. Assured Guaranty has a fifty-two week low of $13.64 and a fifty-two week high of $50.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $232.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.82 million. Assured Guaranty had a net margin of 34.01% and a return on equity of 4.42%. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 17th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 299,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,440,000 after purchasing an additional 8,310 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty by 276.9% in the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 224,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,831,000 after purchasing an additional 165,217 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc raised its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 268,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,542,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 551,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,466,000 after purchasing an additional 167,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 346,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,466,000 after purchasing an additional 63,770 shares in the last quarter. 81.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Insurance and Asset Management. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

