Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, October 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $76.62.

NASDAQ ARWR opened at $80.16 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.92. The company has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -95.43 and a beta of 1.61. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $19.51 and a 1 year high of $82.06.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.82). The firm had revenue of $7.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.13 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 17.37% and a negative net margin of 96.09%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mauro Ferrari sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $480,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,486,608. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William D. Waddill sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.26, for a total transaction of $213,780.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,909,768. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 209,917 shares of company stock valued at $12,874,469 in the last quarter. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARWR. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 215,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,307,000 after purchasing an additional 48,400 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 146.4% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 62,830 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,712,000 after acquiring an additional 37,332 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $225,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 369,122 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,942,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.61% of the company’s stock.

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating liver diseases; ARO-ENaC, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; ARO-Lung2 for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder; ARO-COV for the treatment of COVID-19 and other pulmonary-borne pathogens; and ARO-HIF2, which is in phase Ib for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

