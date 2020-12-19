PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX) Lowered to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on PBFX. Zacks Investment Research lowered PBF Logistics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company restated a neutral rating on shares of PBF Logistics in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, R. F. Lafferty assumed coverage on PBF Logistics in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. PBF Logistics presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.70.

Get PBF Logistics alerts:

Shares of NYSE PBFX opened at $9.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $574.97 million, a P/E ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.04. PBF Logistics has a 1-year low of $3.06 and a 1-year high of $21.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.98 and its 200-day moving average is $9.48.

PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.17. PBF Logistics had a return on equity of 122.28% and a net margin of 36.88%. Analysts forecast that PBF Logistics will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 13th. PBF Logistics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.30%.

In other PBF Logistics news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital bought 54,738 shares of PBF Logistics stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.82 per share, with a total value of $428,051.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 65,738 shares of company stock worth $532,641. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in PBF Logistics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in PBF Logistics by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,979 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in PBF Logistics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in PBF Logistics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in PBF Logistics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $88,000. 26.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PBF Logistics

PBF Logistics LP owns, leases, acquires, develops, and operates crude oil and refined petroleum products terminals, pipelines, storage facilities, and other logistics assets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Transportation and Terminaling; and Storage. The company's assets include Delaware City Refining Company LLC (DCR) rail terminal, a double loop track with ancillary pumping and unloading equipment; the Toledo Truck Terminal, a crude truck unloading terminal; the DCR West Rack, a heavy crude oil rail unloading facility at the Delaware city refinery; the Toledo storage facility, which includes a propane storage and loading facility; the DCR products pipeline, an interstate petroleum products pipeline; the DCR Truck Rack, a truck loading rack; the San Joaquin Valley pipeline system and Paulsboro natural gas pipeline; and Knoxville Terminals, which consists of two refined product terminals located in Knoxville, Tennessee.

See Also: Why do corrections happen?



Receive News & Ratings for PBF Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PBF Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.