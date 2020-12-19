Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) Lifted to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CSII. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Cardiovascular Systems from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Northland Securities lifted their price target on Cardiovascular Systems from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Cardiovascular Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Cardiovascular Systems has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $46.38.

Shares of NASDAQ CSII opened at $42.23 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 5.61 and a current ratio of 6.25. Cardiovascular Systems has a 52-week low of $26.00 and a 52-week high of $55.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of -63.98 and a beta of 1.15.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical device company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.18. Cardiovascular Systems had a negative return on equity of 11.43% and a negative net margin of 10.12%. The business had revenue of $60.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.27 million. Analysts predict that Cardiovascular Systems will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CSII. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new stake in Cardiovascular Systems in the second quarter worth about $20,508,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,416,728 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $252,498,000 after buying an additional 630,329 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $18,897,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $7,888,000. Finally, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,934,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.54% of the company’s stock.

About Cardiovascular Systems

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes various devices to treat peripheral and coronary artery diseases in the United States. The company offers peripheral artery disease products, which are catheter-based platforms to treat a range of plaque types in above and below the knee leg arteries, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations related with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives; and peripheral support products.

