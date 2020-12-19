Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) Upgraded to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on FIXX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Homology Medicines from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Homology Medicines in a report on Monday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.25.

Shares of NASDAQ FIXX opened at $12.34 on Friday. Homology Medicines has a one year low of $8.70 and a one year high of $22.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $558.56 million, a PE ratio of -4.52 and a beta of -0.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.13.

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.19. Homology Medicines had a negative return on equity of 57.92% and a negative net margin of 5,386.00%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Homology Medicines will post -2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Homology Medicines news, Director Kush Parmar sold 500,000 shares of Homology Medicines stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total value of $6,125,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 28.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FIXX. Vida Ventures Advisors LLC bought a new position in Homology Medicines in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,248,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Homology Medicines by 669.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 395,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,010,000 after purchasing an additional 344,296 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Homology Medicines by 28.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,468,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,310,000 after purchasing an additional 324,564 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Homology Medicines during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,716,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Homology Medicines by 6.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,949,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,260,000 after purchasing an additional 178,754 shares during the period. 78.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Homology Medicines

Homology Medicines, Inc, a genetic medicines company, focuses on transforming the lives of patients suffering from rare genetic diseases. Its proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a gene therapy or nuclease-free gene editing across a range of genetic disorders.

