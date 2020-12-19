Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock Fund (ONEQ) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.04 on December 23rd

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock Fund (NASDAQ:ONEQ) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 21st will be given a dividend of 1.041 per share on Wednesday, December 23rd. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 18th. This is an increase from Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91.

Shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock Fund stock opened at $494.82 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $466.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $431.78. Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock Fund has a twelve month low of $257.38 and a twelve month high of $498.47.

Get Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock Fund alerts:

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock Fund Company Profile

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

Featured Story: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.