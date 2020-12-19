Strs Ohio Cuts Stake in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Strs Ohio lessened its position in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,502 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,053 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in STERIS were worth $6,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STE. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of STERIS in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,551,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of STERIS by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,860 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of STERIS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,256,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of STERIS by 353.8% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 42,952 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,405,000 after acquiring an additional 33,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in shares of STERIS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,364,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Cary L. Majors sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Walter M. Rosebrough, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.39, for a total value of $1,813,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 71,405 shares in the company, valued at $12,952,152.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,162 shares of company stock worth $3,301,903 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE STE opened at $184.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $188.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.70. The firm has a market cap of $15.78 billion, a PE ratio of 38.44 and a beta of 0.66. STERIS plc has a twelve month low of $105.69 and a twelve month high of $196.80.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.21. STERIS had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 13.69%. The business had revenue of $756.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $719.54 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that STERIS plc will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.37%.

STE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Stephens raised their price target on STERIS from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. JMP Securities raised their price target on STERIS from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on STERIS from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.50.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

