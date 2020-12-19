Betterware de Mexico (NASDAQ:BWMX) Stock Price Up 11.9%

Betterware de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX)’s stock price traded up 11.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $34.32 and last traded at $33.85. 118,051 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 137% from the average session volume of 49,840 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.26.

BWMX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Telsey Advisory Group started coverage on shares of Betterware de Mexico in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Small Cap Consu reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Betterware de Mexico in a research note on Friday, November 6th.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.28 and a 200 day moving average of $18.69.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Betterware de Mexico stock. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Betterware de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 13,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

About Betterware de Mexico (NASDAQ:BWMX)

Betterware de Mexico, SAB. de C.V. operates as a direct-to-consumer company in Mexico. The company focuses on the home organization segment with a product portfolio, including home organization, kitchen preparation, food containers, technology and mobility, and others. It serves approximately 3 million households through distributors and associates in approximately 800 communities throughout Mexico.

