Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX) Stock Price Up 10.3%

Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FHTX)’s stock price was up 10.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $25.54 and last traded at $24.70. Approximately 152,119 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 168,877 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.39.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FHTX. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Foghorn Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on Foghorn Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Foghorn Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Foghorn Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Foghorn Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.39.

In other Foghorn Therapeutics news, insider Carl Decicco purchased 5,500 shares of Foghorn Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $88,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 258,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,134,352. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Abu Dhabi Investment Authority acquired 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $2,400,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

About Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX)

Foghorn Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system. The company uses its proprietary Gene Traffic Control platform to identify, validate, and potentially drug targets within the system.

