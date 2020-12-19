Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX) Stock Price Up 10.3%

Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FHTX)’s stock price was up 10.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $25.54 and last traded at $24.70. Approximately 152,119 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 168,877 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.39.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FHTX. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Foghorn Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on Foghorn Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Foghorn Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Foghorn Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Foghorn Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.
The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.39.
About Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX)
Foghorn Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system. The company uses its proprietary Gene Traffic Control platform to identify, validate, and potentially drug targets within the system.
