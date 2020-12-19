Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) Stock Price Up 17.4%

Shares of Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQMS) traded up 17.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.35 and last traded at $1.35. 2,053,582 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 255% from the average session volume of 579,120 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.15.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AQMS. Zacks Investment Research raised Aqua Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded Aqua Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st.

The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $92.38 million, a PE ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.03.

Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter. Aqua Metals had a negative net margin of 842.07% and a negative return on equity of 47.86%. As a group, analysts predict that Aqua Metals, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Aqua Metals by 13.7% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 94,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 11,333 shares during the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. raised its position in Aqua Metals by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 50,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in Aqua Metals by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 45,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Aqua Metals by 67.0% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aqua Metals in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

Aqua Metals Company Profile (NASDAQ:AQMS)

Aqua Metals, Inc engages in the recycling of lead primarily in the United States. It produces and sells lead bullion, lead compounds, and plastics. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in McCarran, Nevada.

