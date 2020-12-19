Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) Stock Price Up 13.2%

Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX) shot up 13.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $50.53 and last traded at $50.00. 176,493 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 107% from the average session volume of 85,219 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.16.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inhibrx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Inhibrx in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on Inhibrx in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Inhibrx in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Inhibrx in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.67.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a current ratio of 3.80.

Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $5.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.00 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Inhibrx, Inc. will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INBX. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inhibrx in the third quarter worth about $8,995,000. Logos Global Management LP bought a new stake in Inhibrx in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,608,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Inhibrx in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,168,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Inhibrx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,749,000. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Inhibrx during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,350,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.65% of the company’s stock.

About Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX)

Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. Its therapeutic candidates include INBRX-109, a multivalent agonist of death receptor 5, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in patients with solid tumors, including sarcomas; and INBRX-105, an antagonist of programmed death ligand 1 (PD-L1) and a conditional agonist of 4-1BB that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with PD-L1 expressing tumors.

