Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) Director Saira Ramasastry Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) Director Saira Ramasastry sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.27, for a total transaction of $132,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:SGMO opened at $14.32 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.71. Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.81 and a 52 week high of $15.69. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of -17.25 and a beta of 2.13.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $57.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.11 million. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 23.12% and a negative net margin of 91.17%. Sangamo Therapeutics’s revenue was up 163.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.24) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SGMO. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 63.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 108,395 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after buying an additional 42,107 shares during the period. Alexandria Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 0.5% during the third quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 1,016,830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,686,000 after acquiring an additional 4,775 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 268.9% during the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 41,710 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 30,402 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $589,000. 54.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SGMO. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

About Sangamo Therapeutics

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on translating science into genomic medicines that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in gene therapy, cell therapy, genome editing, and genome regulation. The company's zinc finger proteins (ZFPs) could be engineered to make zinc finger nucleases (ZFNs), proteins that could be used to modify DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes or genome editing; and ZFP transcription factors (ZFP TFs) proteins that can be used to increase or decrease gene expression.

