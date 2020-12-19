Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX) SVP Sells $113,340.00 in Stock

Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX) SVP Ritesh Chaturbedi sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.78, for a total transaction of $113,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,654.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Ritesh Chaturbedi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 9th, Ritesh Chaturbedi sold 3,470 shares of Systemax stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.66, for a total transaction of $102,920.20.

On Thursday, November 5th, Ritesh Chaturbedi sold 206 shares of Systemax stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.87, for a total transaction of $6,153.22.

Shares of NYSE:SYX opened at $35.14 on Friday. Systemax Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.00 and a 1 year high of $38.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.67 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.13.

Systemax (NYSE:SYX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.24. Systemax had a return on equity of 31.03% and a net margin of 5.22%. The business had revenue of $285.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.00 million. Research analysts expect that Systemax Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on SYX shares. Sidoti lifted their price target on Systemax from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Systemax from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zebra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Systemax by 74.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 24,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 10,662 shares in the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Systemax by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 357,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,552,000 after purchasing an additional 67,514 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Systemax in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $419,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Systemax by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 4,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Systemax by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after acquiring an additional 2,181 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.06% of the company’s stock.

Systemax Company Profile

Systemax Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct marketer of brand name and private label industrial and business equipment and supplies in North America. It sells a range of maintenance, repair, and operation products, including storage and shelving, material handling, janitorial and maintenance products, furniture and office products, workbenches and shop desks, HVAC/R and fans, safety and security products, outdoor and grounds maintenance products, tools and instruments, and office and school supplies.

