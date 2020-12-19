Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) CEO Mark Aslett Sells 1,250 Shares

Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) CEO Mark Aslett sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.49, for a total value of $101,862.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 272,708 shares in the company, valued at $22,222,974.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Mark Aslett also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 2nd, Mark Aslett sold 1,250 shares of Mercury Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.38, for a total value of $89,225.00.

On Monday, November 23rd, Mark Aslett sold 2,582 shares of Mercury Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.22, for a total value of $181,308.04.

On Wednesday, November 11th, Mark Aslett sold 14 shares of Mercury Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total value of $980.42.

On Monday, November 9th, Mark Aslett sold 250 shares of Mercury Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.62, for a total value of $17,655.00.

On Thursday, November 5th, Mark Aslett sold 1,250 shares of Mercury Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.54, for a total value of $89,425.00.

On Monday, October 19th, Mark Aslett sold 1,250 shares of Mercury Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.47, for a total value of $96,837.50.

On Thursday, October 8th, Mark Aslett sold 3,000 shares of Mercury Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.62, for a total value of $229,860.00.

On Thursday, September 24th, Mark Aslett sold 1,500 shares of Mercury Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.96, for a total value of $113,940.00.

On Tuesday, September 22nd, Mark Aslett sold 1,500 shares of Mercury Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.37, for a total value of $114,555.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRCY opened at $83.00 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.98. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.24 and a 1 year high of $96.29.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $205.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.33 million. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Mercury Systems by 15.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 60,527 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,879,000 after buying an additional 7,934 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Mercury Systems by 15.2% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 124,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,762,000 after buying an additional 16,400 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Mercury Systems in the second quarter valued at $236,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Mercury Systems by 2.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 173,567 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,652,000 after purchasing an additional 4,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Mercury Systems by 40.3% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 95,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,473,000 after purchasing an additional 27,307 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Mercury Systems from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Mercury Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. BidaskClub upgraded Mercury Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Mercury Systems from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on Mercury Systems from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.70.

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, modules, and subsystems in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense prime contractors and commercial aviation customers.

