Insider Selling: SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) Insider Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) insider Anthony J. Recupero sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.38, for a total transaction of $88,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 71,882 shares in the company, valued at $2,111,893.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Anthony J. Recupero also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 16th, Anthony J. Recupero sold 587 shares of SI-BONE stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.53, for a total transaction of $13,812.11.

SIBN opened at $29.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $961.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.18 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.42 and a 200 day moving average of $20.75. SI-BONE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.20 and a fifty-two week high of $32.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 12.75 and a current ratio of 13.18.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $20.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.25 million. SI-BONE had a negative net margin of 68.27% and a negative return on equity of 51.27%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SI-BONE, Inc. will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in SI-BONE during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of SI-BONE during the 3rd quarter worth about $171,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of SI-BONE during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,507,000. Parian Global Management LP purchased a new position in shares of SI-BONE during the 3rd quarter worth about $14,480,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of SI-BONE during the 3rd quarter worth about $590,000. 66.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SIBN shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of SI-BONE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of SI-BONE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SI-BONE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of SI-BONE from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of SI-BONE from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.14.

About SI-BONE

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and Internationally. The company offers iFuse, a minimally invasive surgical implant system, which is intended to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that causes lower back pain.

