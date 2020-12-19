Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) Chairman Stanley T. Crooke Sells 1,407 Shares

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) Chairman Stanley T. Crooke sold 1,407 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $71,053.50. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,060.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

IONS stock opened at $54.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 10.37, a quick ratio of 10.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $39.32 and a one year high of $64.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a PE ratio of 113.19 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.27.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.11). Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 6.57%. The firm had revenue of $160.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. Ionis Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $173,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 681,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,324,000 after buying an additional 64,735 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 531.9% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 68,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,255,000 after buying an additional 57,739 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 100.0% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 10,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 5,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $126,000. 82.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on IONS. UBS Group began coverage on Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 8th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. ValuEngine raised Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.08.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

