Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) CEO C Malcolm Holland III Sells 2,500 Shares

Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) CEO C Malcolm Holland III sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $62,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Veritex stock opened at $25.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 15.78 and a beta of 1.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.00. Veritex Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.02 and a 52 week high of $29.41.

Get Veritex alerts:

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $75.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.50 million. Veritex had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 21.27%. On average, equities analysts predict that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 5th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 4th. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.69%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Veritex in a research report on Monday, September 28th. BidaskClub upgraded Veritex from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded Veritex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Veritex from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Veritex currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Veritex by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Veritex by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 214,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,658,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Veritex by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 158,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Veritex in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veritex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

About Veritex

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include demand, savings, money market and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial deposit and financial institution money market accounts.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for Veritex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.