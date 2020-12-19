Centamin plc (CEE.TO)’s (CEE) “Sector Perform” Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their sector perform rating on shares of Centamin plc (CEE.TO) (TSE:CEE) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.
Centamin plc (CEE.TO) stock opened at C$2.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91. Centamin plc has a fifty-two week low of C$1.52 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$2.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.91.
Centamin plc (CEE.TO) Company Profile
Featured Article: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Centamin plc (CEE.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centamin plc (CEE.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.