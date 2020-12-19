Centamin plc (CEE.TO)’s (CEE) “Sector Perform” Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their sector perform rating on shares of Centamin plc (CEE.TO) (TSE:CEE) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Centamin plc (CEE.TO) stock opened at C$2.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91. Centamin plc has a fifty-two week low of C$1.52 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$2.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.91.

Centamin plc (CEE.TO) Company Profile

Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold ore deposits. Its principal project is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

