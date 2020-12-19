Linamar Co. (LNR.TO) (TSE:LNR) Given New C$82.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Linamar Co. (LNR.TO) (TSE:LNR) had its price objective upped by TD Securities from C$66.00 to C$82.00 in a report released on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Linamar Co. (LNR.TO) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$46.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Linamar Co. (LNR.TO) from C$65.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. CIBC lifted their target price on Linamar Co. (LNR.TO) from C$71.00 to C$73.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Linamar Co. (LNR.TO) from C$52.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th.

Get Linamar Co. (LNR.TO) alerts:

Shares of TSE:LNR opened at C$70.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$58.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$45.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.10. Linamar Co. has a 12-month low of C$24.57 and a 12-month high of C$71.09. The firm has a market cap of C$4.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40.

Linamar Co. (LNR.TO) (TSE:LNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported C$2.15 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$1.64 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Linamar Co. will post 5.9799995 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Roger Fulton purchased 435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$67.91 per share, with a total value of C$29,540.42. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 7,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$540,963.09. Also, Director Linda Hasenfratz acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$67.82 per share, with a total value of C$3,391,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at C$13,564,000. Insiders acquired a total of 51,168 shares of company stock worth $3,465,874 over the last quarter.

Linamar Co. (LNR.TO) Company Profile

Linamar Corporation together with its subsidiaries design, develop, and produce engineered products in Canada, Rest of North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Transportation and Industrial. The Transportation segment engages in the design, development, and manufacture of precision metallic components, modules, and systems for vehicle and power generation markets.

Featured Story: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Linamar Co. (LNR.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linamar Co. (LNR.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.