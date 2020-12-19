The Berkeley Group (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Berkeley Group (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $71.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “The Berkeley Group Holdings plc engages in residential-led property development focusing on urban regeneration and mixed-use developments in the United Kingdom. It operates under the following brands: Berkeley, St. James, St. George and St. Edward. The Berkeley Group Holdings plc is headquartered in Cobham, the United Kingdom. “

BKGFY has been the subject of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of The Berkeley Group in a report on Monday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of The Berkeley Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research report on Monday, December 7th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research note on Monday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Berkeley Group has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $71.00.

BKGFY stock opened at $60.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The Berkeley Group has a 52 week low of $38.11 and a 52 week high of $77.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.90 and a 200 day moving average of $57.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 1.19.

About The Berkeley Group

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, St William, Berkeley First, Berkeley Commercial, Berkeley Partnership, and Berkeley Modular brand names.

