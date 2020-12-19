Cyclo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYTH) Stock Price Up 23.1% Following Insider Buying Activity

Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTH) shares were up 23.1% during trading on Thursday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as $4.90 and last traded at $4.74. Approximately 3,175,963 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 418% from the average daily volume of 613,077 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.85.

Specifically, Director Francis Patrick Ostronic acquired 30,000 shares of Cyclo Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.66 per share, with a total value of $139,800.00. 31.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get Cyclo Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Cyclo Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops cyclodextrin-based products for the treatment of diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Trappsol Cyclo, an orphan drug for the treatment of Niemann-Pick Type C disease. The company also sells cyclodextrins and related products to the pharmaceutical, nutritional, and other industries, primarily for use in diagnostics and specialty drugs.

Featured Article: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Cyclo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyclo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.