Ormeus Cash Achieves Market Cap of $2.25 Million (OMC)

Ormeus Cash (CURRENCY:OMC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 19th. In the last week, Ormeus Cash has traded up 62.1% against the dollar. One Ormeus Cash token can now be bought for $0.0119 or 0.00000051 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ormeus Cash has a total market capitalization of $2.25 million and approximately $86,196.00 worth of Ormeus Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $112.93 or 0.00488504 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00005890 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 29.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000285 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002971 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002844 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Ormeus Cash Profile

Ormeus Cash (CRYPTO:OMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 29th, 2014. Ormeus Cash’s total supply is 300,500,150 tokens and its circulating supply is 189,902,484 tokens. The official message board for Ormeus Cash is medium.com/ormeus . Ormeus Cash’s official website is ormeuscash.com . Ormeus Cash’s official Twitter account is @gladimorcrypto

According to CryptoCompare, “Omicron will be a blockchain based asset, and a clone of Bitcoin. Minting through the wallet will yield 5%/annum, compounding on a daily basis. The clients that will be released on Sept 17 will have a fresh overhaul to the interface, and there will be future modifications to add simplicity to OMC-BTC address linkage and addtional add-ons. Fullstack developers will be paid and employed to implement said features. The main focus of Omicron is to provide a suitable and superior investment vehicle than dividend-issuing companies. With this in mind, there will be no brand new technical developments made for OMC. Modifications will be ported from other cryptocurrency clients to keep OMC top of the line. “

Buying and Selling Ormeus Cash

Ormeus Cash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ormeus Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ormeus Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ormeus Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

