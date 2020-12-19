PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) Declares $0.02 Monthly Dividend

PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 18th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.015 per share on Friday, January 15th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th.

NYSE PRT opened at $3.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.10. PermRock Royalty Trust has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $6.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.40.

Get PermRock Royalty Trust alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine raised PermRock Royalty Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd.

PermRock Royalty Trust owns 80% net profits interest in the oil and natural gas production properties acquired by Boaz Energy II, LLC in Permian Basin, Texas. Its underlying properties consist of 22,997 net acres, which include 2,434 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Hockley and Terry counties, Texas; 1,667 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Terry and Cochran counties, Texas; 14,727 net acres on the Eastern Shelf of the Permian Basin in Glasscock, Schleicher, Stonewall, and Coke counties, Texas; and 4,169 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Ward, Crane, Terry, and Ector counties, Texas.

Further Reading: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for PermRock Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PermRock Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.