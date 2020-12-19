$0.18 Earnings Per Share Expected for Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) will announce $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Black Stone Minerals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.18 and the highest is $0.19. Black Stone Minerals posted earnings of $0.27 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Black Stone Minerals will report full-year earnings of $0.58 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.64. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.60. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Black Stone Minerals.

Get Black Stone Minerals alerts:

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.20). Black Stone Minerals had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 16.85%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BSM. Raymond James upgraded shares of Black Stone Minerals from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Black Stone Minerals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.57.

BSM opened at $7.00 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.75. Black Stone Minerals has a 52 week low of $4.04 and a 52 week high of $13.53. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 12th. Black Stone Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.72%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSM. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Black Stone Minerals by 0.9% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 380,310 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after purchasing an additional 3,528 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Co grew its holdings in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 0.9% during the third quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 446,473 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Black Stone Minerals in the third quarter worth $28,000. Abacus Planning Group Inc. lifted its stake in Black Stone Minerals by 4.4% in the third quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 118,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in Black Stone Minerals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. 20.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Black Stone Minerals

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests in the United States. The company owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.8 million acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.7 million acres located in 41 states in the United States.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Black Stone Minerals (BSM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Black Stone Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Stone Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.