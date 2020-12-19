-$0.54 EPS Expected for Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) to announce ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Xencor’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.78) and the highest is $0.10. Xencor reported earnings of ($0.47) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 14.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Xencor will report full-year earnings of ($1.57) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.87) to ($0.88). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($1.75) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.01) to $0.74. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Xencor.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22). Xencor had a negative return on equity of 13.56% and a negative net margin of 113.40%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Xencor from $40.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. BidaskClub raised shares of Xencor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Xencor from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on Xencor from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.20.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Xencor during the 3rd quarter worth about $83,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Xencor by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 1,680 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Xencor during the third quarter valued at about $175,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Xencor by 18.3% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Xencor in the third quarter worth about $206,000.

Shares of XNCR stock opened at $44.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.02 and a beta of 0.80. Xencor has a 52-week low of $19.35 and a 52-week high of $47.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.91 and its 200 day moving average is $36.33.

Xencor Company Profile

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and other protein therapeutics to treat severe and life threatening diseases. It develops its antibody product candidates to treat cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company's product candidates include XmAb5871, an immune inhibitor, which has been completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of autoimmune diseases; AIMab7195, which is in development and commercialization stage.

