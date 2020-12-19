Atlas (NASDAQ:ATCO) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Atlas (NASDAQ:ATCO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Atlas from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Atlas from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Fearnley Fonds initiated coverage on shares of Atlas in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Atlas from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atlas from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Atlas has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.38.

NASDAQ ATCO opened at $10.17 on Friday. Atlas has a 12 month low of $5.39 and a 12 month high of $14.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.88.

Atlas (NASDAQ:ATCO) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. The firm had revenue of $386.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.11 million.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in Atlas in the third quarter worth $96,000. Sprott Inc. lifted its position in Atlas by 15.3% in the third quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 26,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 3,549 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in Atlas in the third quarter worth $358,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in Atlas in the third quarter worth $694,000. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. lifted its position in Atlas by 11.1% in the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 107,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after buying an additional 10,739 shares during the last quarter.

About Atlas

Atlas Corp. operates as an asset manager and operator. The company, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships. The company charters its containerships under long-term and fixed-rate time charters to various container liner companies. As of March 10, 2020, it operated a fleet of 118 containerships.

