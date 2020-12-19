AirNet Technology (NASDAQ:ANTE) Lowered to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of AirNet Technology (NASDAQ:ANTE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

ANTE stock opened at $1.44 on Friday. AirNet Technology has a 12-month low of $0.63 and a 12-month high of $1.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.98.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AirNet Technology stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of AirNet Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ANTE) by 35.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 363,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 94,688 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 2.89% of AirNet Technology worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AirNet Technology Inc operates out-of-home advertising platforms in the People's Republic of China. The company operates a network of digital (television) TV screens on planes operated by 7 airlines; and gas station media network, as well as other outdoor media advertising platforms in gas stations.

