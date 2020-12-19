Aegion (NASDAQ:AEGN) Downgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Aegion (NASDAQ:AEGN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aegion from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Aegion from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Aegion from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Aegion presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.50.

Shares of AEGN stock opened at $18.69 on Friday. Aegion has a 12-month low of $11.40 and a 12-month high of $23.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $575.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.05 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Aegion (NASDAQ:AEGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.04. Aegion had a positive return on equity of 7.55% and a negative net margin of 3.65%. The business had revenue of $275.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.90 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Aegion will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Aegion news, SVP Mark Menghini sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $924,624. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AEGN. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Aegion by 13.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,074,282 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,049,000 after buying an additional 126,997 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Aegion by 15.7% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 458,701 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,481,000 after purchasing an additional 62,402 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Aegion by 36.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 169,671 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after purchasing an additional 45,206 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Aegion by 23.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 221,979 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,137,000 after purchasing an additional 42,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aegion in the third quarter valued at about $301,000. 89.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aegion

Aegion Corporation provides technologies to maintain, rehabilitate, and strengthen infrastructure in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions, Corrosion Protection, and Energy Services. The company offers various solutions for rehabilitating and maintaining aging or deteriorating infrastructure; protecting new infrastructure from corrosion and other threats; and providing integrated professional services in engineering, procurement, construction, maintenance, and turnaround services for oil and natural gas companies.

