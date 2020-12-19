Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Buy

BidaskClub cut shares of Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

ABTX has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allegiance Bancshares from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Allegiance Bancshares in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. They issued a neutral rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Allegiance Bancshares from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Allegiance Bancshares from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Allegiance Bancshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Allegiance Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.33.

Shares of ABTX stock opened at $33.14 on Friday. Allegiance Bancshares has a 12 month low of $20.88 and a 12 month high of $38.95. The firm has a market cap of $677.65 million, a PE ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.76 and a 200-day moving average of $26.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The bank reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.27. Allegiance Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.00% and a net margin of 17.69%. The company had revenue of $53.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.93 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Allegiance Bancshares will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. Allegiance Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.56%.

In other news, Director Roland L. Williams sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.19, for a total transaction of $151,140.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 118,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,973,100.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Roland L. Williams sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total transaction of $65,575.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 112,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,951,583.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,000 shares of company stock worth $352,440. Company insiders own 8.57% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ABTX. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 148.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,996 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Allegiance Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Allegiance Bancshares by 318.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,968 shares of the bank’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 3,780 shares during the last quarter. FCA Corp TX bought a new position in Allegiance Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in Allegiance Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $127,000. Institutional investors own 42.24% of the company’s stock.

About Allegiance Bancshares

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Allegiance Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individual customers. It accepts deposit products, including checking accounts, commercial accounts, and savings accounts, as well as other time deposits comprising money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

