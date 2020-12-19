Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) Reaches New 1-Year High at $43.40

Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $43.40 and last traded at $43.14, with a volume of 1478 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $43.11.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BYD. ValuEngine cut Boyd Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Boyd Gaming from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Truist lifted their price target on Boyd Gaming from $28.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Argus upgraded Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.76.

Get Boyd Gaming alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.60 and a beta of 2.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.73.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last released its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.18. Boyd Gaming had a negative net margin of 2.71% and a negative return on equity of 1.09%. The business had revenue of $652.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Boyd Gaming Co. will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Boyd Gaming news, CEO Keith Smith sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total transaction of $1,008,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,248,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,341,115.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Marianne Boyd Johnson sold 49,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.29, for a total transaction of $1,985,491.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,314,779.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 239,226 shares of company stock worth $8,750,731 in the last ninety days. 29.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its position in Boyd Gaming by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,628,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,229,000 after purchasing an additional 738,279 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Boyd Gaming by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,062,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,080,000 after purchasing an additional 255,734 shares during the period. Par Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Boyd Gaming by 21.8% during the second quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,319,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,472,000 after acquiring an additional 414,772 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Boyd Gaming by 155.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,861,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,769,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,981,000 after purchasing an additional 143,242 shares during the period. 65.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile (NYSE:BYD)

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of October 26, 2020, the company operated 29 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

Further Reading: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.