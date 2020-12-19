Canaccord Genuity Trims Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) Target Price to $204.00

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) had its target price reduced by Canaccord Genuity from $292.00 to $204.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on PEN. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Penumbra from $264.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Penumbra from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Penumbra from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Bank of America downgraded Penumbra from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Penumbra from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $229.86.

NYSE PEN opened at $182.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a current ratio of 7.42. Penumbra has a one year low of $121.80 and a one year high of $277.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $234.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $210.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of 627.61 and a beta of 0.67.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $151.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.60 million. Penumbra had a return on equity of 1.25% and a net margin of 2.02%. Equities analysts forecast that Penumbra will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Penumbra news, insider Arani Bose sold 1,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.19, for a total value of $485,371.38. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 558,760 shares in the company, valued at $142,589,964.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.70, for a total transaction of $1,525,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,591 shares of company stock worth $8,596,102 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Penumbra by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Penumbra by 1.5% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Penumbra by 0.4% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,791,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Penumbra by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Japan, and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands.

