Equinox Gold (NYSE:EQX) Lowered to “Sector Perform” at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial lowered shares of Equinox Gold (NYSE:EQX) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Equinox Gold from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday.

Shares of EQX opened at $10.26 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.33. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.86 and a beta of 1.16. Equinox Gold has a one year low of $4.63 and a one year high of $13.66.

Equinox Gold (NYSE:EQX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $244.45 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Equinox Gold will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Equinox Gold Company Profile

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. Its principal properties include the Aurizona gold mine covering a total land package of approximately 107,023 hectares located in MaranhÃ£o State, Brazil; and the Mesquite gold mine and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

