Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Sold by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp lessened its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 56.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,358 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 18,536 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Fiserv by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,267 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Grace Capital lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Grace Capital now owns 4,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,817 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. West Bancorporation Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 3,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, tru Independence LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 7,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Shares of Fiserv stock opened at $114.81 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $109.77 and a 200-day moving average of $102.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $76.97 billion, a PE ratio of 86.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.87. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.50 and a 1-year high of $125.05.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 6.01%. On average, equities analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, November 19th that permits the company to repurchase 60,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, major shareholder Omaha Holdings L.P. New sold 20,125,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total value of $2,214,555,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.25, for a total value of $2,305,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 270,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,209,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,209,300 shares of company stock valued at $2,223,625,783 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

FISV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub raised Fiserv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Raymond James increased their price target on Fiserv from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Compass Point started coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Fiserv from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.13.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. Its First Data segment provides merchant acquiring, e-commerce, mobile commerce, and other business solutions; credit card and loan account processing, commercial payments, customer communications, plastics solutions, customer service, and other products; and various network solutions and security, and risk and fraud management solutions.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.