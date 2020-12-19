Sei Investments Co. Decreases Stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Sei Investments Co. reduced its position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 12.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 98,999 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 14,072 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $10,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 13.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,296 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $836,000 after buying an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Darden Restaurants by 8.1% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 52,590 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,298,000 after acquiring an additional 3,960 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its stake in Darden Restaurants by 127.7% during the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 165,326 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $16,655,000 after acquiring an additional 92,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanlon Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Darden Restaurants by 0.6% during the third quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,287 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,741,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Nana Mensah sold 1,000 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.07, for a total transaction of $95,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,112.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DRI opened at $116.16 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.82. The company has a market capitalization of $15.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.15 and a 1 year high of $125.96.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 18th. The restaurant operator reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Darden Restaurants had a negative net margin of 2.60% and a positive return on equity of 12.45%. The business’s revenue was down 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This is an increase from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is 38.34%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DRI shares. UBS Group upped their target price on Darden Restaurants from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. MKM Partners upped their target price on Darden Restaurants from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. BTIG Research lowered Darden Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.64.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

