Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) Major Shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp Sells 58,340 Shares of Stock

Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 58,340 shares of Denbury stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total value of $1,502,255.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Goldentree Asset Management Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 17th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 104,753 shares of Denbury stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.55, for a total value of $2,781,192.15.

On Wednesday, December 9th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 240,000 shares of Denbury stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $5,880,000.00.

On Thursday, December 3rd, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 453,000 shares of Denbury stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.36, for a total transaction of $10,582,080.00.

On Monday, November 16th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 30,211 shares of Denbury stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total value of $546,516.99.

On Thursday, November 12th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 157,562 shares of Denbury stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.21, for a total value of $2,869,204.02.

On Wednesday, September 30th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 106 shares of Denbury stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total transaction of $1,909.06.

On Monday, September 28th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 11,200 shares of Denbury stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.80, for a total transaction of $210,560.00.

On Thursday, September 24th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 51,607 shares of Denbury stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.95, for a total transaction of $977,952.65.

Shares of NYSE:DEN opened at $25.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.83. Denbury Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.43 and a 12 month high of $27.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $12.97 billion, a PE ratio of 39.35 and a beta of 4.09.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. King Street Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Denbury during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,554,000. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Denbury in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,112,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Denbury during the 3rd quarter worth $25,324,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Denbury during the 3rd quarter worth $10,311,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Denbury during the 3rd quarter worth $5,231,000. 29.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DEN. Alliance Global Partners raised shares of Denbury from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Capital One Financial upgraded Denbury from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Denbury from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Denbury from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st.

Denbury Company Profile

Denbury Resources Inc operates as an independent oil and natural gas company in the United States. It holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

