Sei Investments Co. Lowers Holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 98,999 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 14,072 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $10,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 88.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,652,460 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $125,207,000 after acquiring an additional 774,221 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 17.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,035,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $78,476,000 after acquiring an additional 152,200 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 7.3% in the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,028,647 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $103,626,000 after buying an additional 69,729 shares in the last quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 15.5% in the third quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 1,017,866 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $102,540,000 after buying an additional 136,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 18.3% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 926,035 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $70,166,000 after buying an additional 143,293 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

In other news, Director Nana Mensah sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.07, for a total transaction of $95,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,112.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DRI opened at $116.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.82. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.15 and a 1-year high of $125.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.43.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 18th. The restaurant operator reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Darden Restaurants had a negative net margin of 2.60% and a positive return on equity of 12.45%. The business’s revenue was down 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. This is an increase from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.34%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Argus upgraded Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $77.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Stephens boosted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub raised Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $103.00 price objective (up from $95.00) on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.64.

Darden Restaurants Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

Recommended Story: Bear Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.