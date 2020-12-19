Biloxi Marsh Lands Co. (BLMC) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 29th

Biloxi Marsh Lands Co. (OTCMKTS:BLMC) announced an annual dividend on Thursday, December 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the energy company on Thursday, January 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 29th.

OTCMKTS:BLMC opened at $2.56 on Friday. Biloxi Marsh Lands has a one year low of $1.37 and a one year high of $4.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.30.

Biloxi Marsh Lands (OTCMKTS:BLMC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 15th. The energy company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Biloxi Marsh Lands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st.

Biloxi Marsh Lands Corporation engages in the exploration and development of oil and natural gas resources in Louisiana and Texas. The company's principal assets are surface and mineral rights to approximately 90,000 acres of marsh lands located in St. Bernard Parish, Louisiana. As of December 31, 2019, it had proved reserves of approximately 1.13 billion cubic feet of natural gas and approximately 60.0 thousand barrels of oil.

