Archrock (NYSE:AROC) Cut to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Archrock (NYSE:AROC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on AROC. ValuEngine upgraded Archrock from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Capital One Financial cut Archrock from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.67.

Get Archrock alerts:

NYSE AROC opened at $8.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.32 and a beta of 2.77. Archrock has a one year low of $2.09 and a one year high of $10.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.77 and its 200-day moving average is $6.70.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $205.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.53 million. Archrock had a positive return on equity of 10.04% and a negative net margin of 2.95%. Research analysts expect that Archrock will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Eric W. Thode sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.62, for a total value of $76,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 73,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $562,462.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in Archrock by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 543,016 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,524,000 after acquiring an additional 122,200 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Archrock by 59.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,192,536 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,699,000 after buying an additional 1,939,567 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Archrock by 28.9% during the second quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 62,062 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 13,927 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Archrock during the second quarter valued at about $143,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Archrock by 29.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 214,526 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after buying an additional 49,326 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.07% of the company’s stock.

About Archrock

Archrock, Inc operates as a midstream energy infrastructure company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The company offers natural gas compression services to customers in the oil and natural gas industry. It also provides various aftermarket services, such as parts and components; and operation, maintenance, overhaul, and reconfiguration services to customers who own compression equipment.

Featured Story: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Receive News & Ratings for Archrock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archrock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.