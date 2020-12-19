Centene (NYSE:CNC) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

Centene (NYSE:CNC) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.90-5.06 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.99. The company issued revenue guidance of $109.8-111.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $111.19 billion.Centene also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 4.90-5.06 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CNC shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Centene from $72.50 to $67.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Centene from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Centene from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Centene from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Stephens downgraded Centene from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $83.08.

Shares of CNC stock opened at $61.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.45 billion, a PE ratio of 17.03, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Centene has a one year low of $43.96 and a one year high of $74.70.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.30. Centene had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The company had revenue of $29.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Centene will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael F. Neidorff sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.12, for a total transaction of $21,036,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Brandy Burkhalter sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $536,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 444,224 shares of company stock worth $30,287,907 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

