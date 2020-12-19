Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -($0.16)-0.24 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of ($0.25). The company issued revenue guidance of $5.77-6.07 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.90 billion.Rite Aid also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 0.45-0.85 EPS.

Shares of RAD stock opened at $18.67 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 0.79. Rite Aid has a 52 week low of $8.85 and a 52 week high of $23.88.

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.45. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.84 billion. Rite Aid had a negative net margin of 1.51% and a positive return on equity of 2.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Rite Aid will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Rite Aid from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Rite Aid from $9.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Rite Aid from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Rite Aid from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rite Aid from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.75.

Rite Aid

Rite Aid Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of other merchandise, including over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal care items, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal merchandise, and other every day and convenience products.

