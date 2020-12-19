Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Stake Raised by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 169,188 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.27% of Cullen/Frost Bankers worth $10,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the third quarter worth about $344,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 37.8% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 17,381 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 4,772 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 9.1% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 34,028 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,841 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 11,771 shares of the bank’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 761.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 31,916 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,384,000 after purchasing an additional 28,209 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CFR. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Compass Point cut Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. TheStreet raised Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.33.

NYSE:CFR opened at $86.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.69 and a fifty-two week high of $99.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $82.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.97. The stock has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.58.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The bank reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $350.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.14 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 22.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. This is a positive change from Cullen/Frost Bankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

