Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Posted by on Dec 19th, 2020


Analysts predict that Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) will report earnings per share of $0.16 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Bentley Systems’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.17 and the lowest is $0.15. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Bentley Systems will report full year earnings of $0.63 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.62 to $0.64. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.71. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Bentley Systems.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $203.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.33 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Bentley Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Mizuho began coverage on Bentley Systems in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Bentley Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Bentley Systems in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Bentley Systems in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.50.

In other news, insider David J. Hollister sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.80, for a total transaction of $9,240,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,763,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,925,994.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kirk B. Griswold sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.80, for a total transaction of $770,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 542,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,718,948.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BSY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Bentley Systems during the third quarter worth $17,386,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems in the third quarter valued at $11,776,000. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems in the third quarter valued at $7,730,000. Rivulet Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems in the third quarter valued at $7,065,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Bentley Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,177,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BSY opened at $37.41 on Friday. Bentley Systems has a 52 week low of $27.00 and a 52 week high of $40.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.26.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 7th will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 4th.

About Bentley Systems

Bentley Systems, Incorporated develops software for infrastructure design, construction, and operations. It provides MicroStation, a modeling, documentation, and visualization solution for information modeling; ProjectWise, a project information management and collaboration solution; AssetWise, an asset information management solution; PlantSight, a digital solution to benefit customers through plant operations; and SYNCHRO XR for HoloLens 2 that enables users to interact collaboratively with digital construction models using gestures to plan, visualize, and experience construction sequencing.

