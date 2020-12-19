Grocery Outlet (NYSE:GO) Lifted to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Grocery Outlet (NYSE:GO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on GO. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Grocery Outlet from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Grocery Outlet from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Grocery Outlet in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $46.25.

Shares of NYSE GO opened at $39.73 on Wednesday. Grocery Outlet has a fifty-two week low of $28.11 and a fifty-two week high of $48.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.07.

Grocery Outlet (NYSE:GO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $764.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $758.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. Grocery Outlet’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Grocery Outlet news, CFO Charles Bracher sold 25,000 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.58, for a total transaction of $1,014,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 78,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,196,446.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Mcandrews sold 4,000 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.33, for a total value of $169,320.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $510,288.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 649,052 shares of company stock worth $25,187,791.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in Grocery Outlet by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 25,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Grocery Outlet by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 29,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a chain of grocery stores in the United States. The company offers products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, frozen, beer and wine, general merchandise, and health and beauty care products; and natural, organic, specialty, and healthy products.

