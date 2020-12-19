Lendingblock (LND) Market Cap Hits $118,388.27

Lendingblock (CURRENCY:LND) traded down 34.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 19th. During the last seven days, Lendingblock has traded 12.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Lendingblock token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including DEx.top, Liquid, IDEX and Bilaxy. Lendingblock has a total market capitalization of $118,388.27 and $18.00 worth of Lendingblock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002519 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004332 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00023780 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.15 or 0.00143508 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $178.48 or 0.00772587 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $48.35 or 0.00209300 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.19 or 0.00381761 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.24 or 0.00078975 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.74 or 0.00124420 BTC.

Lendingblock Token Profile

Lendingblock’s genesis date was March 5th, 2018. Lendingblock’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 786,162,769 tokens. The official website for Lendingblock is lendingblock.com . The Reddit community for Lendingblock is /r/Lendingblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lendingblock’s official Twitter account is @lendingblock and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Lendingblock is www.lendingblocklibrary.com

Buying and Selling Lendingblock

Lendingblock can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DEx.top, Liquid, IDEX, Bilaxy and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lendingblock directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lendingblock should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lendingblock using one of the exchanges listed above.

