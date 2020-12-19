Faceter Price Hits $0.0009 on Exchanges (FACE)

Faceter (CURRENCY:FACE) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 19th. During the last seven days, Faceter has traded 2.7% higher against the dollar. One Faceter coin can now be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including $10.39, $51.55, $5.60 and $24.68. Faceter has a market capitalization of $402,661.34 and $558.00 worth of Faceter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.85 or 0.00059940 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $94.44 or 0.00408818 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004338 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000050 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004026 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00017554 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004330 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00027399 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $573.12 or 0.02480890 BTC.

About Faceter

FACE is a coin. Its genesis date was January 19th, 2018. Faceter’s total supply is 938,538,326 coins and its circulating supply is 470,520,275 coins. Faceter’s official website is tokensale.faceter.io . Faceter’s official message board is medium.com/faceter . Faceter’s official Twitter account is @FaceterOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Faceter

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Faceter directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Faceter should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Faceter using one of the exchanges listed above.

