-$0.11 EPS Expected for AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.11) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for AxoGen’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.13) and the highest is ($0.09). AxoGen reported earnings of ($0.10) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 10%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AxoGen will report full-year earnings of ($0.43) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.47) to ($0.40). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.44) to ($0.33). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for AxoGen.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.18. AxoGen had a negative return on equity of 19.83% and a negative net margin of 22.98%. The company had revenue of $33.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.10 million.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub downgraded AxoGen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim assumed coverage on AxoGen in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of AxoGen in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.13.

In other AxoGen news, CEO Karen L. Zaderej sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.53, for a total transaction of $203,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 644,869 shares in the company, valued at $9,369,946.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Patrick Donovan sold 17,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $264,255.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 26,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $390,435. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 121,300 shares of company stock valued at $1,610,321. 6.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXGN. First Light Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in AxoGen during the third quarter worth $20,113,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in AxoGen by 28,052.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 641,591 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 639,312 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in AxoGen by 39.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,569,502 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $14,503,000 after purchasing an additional 444,388 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its stake in AxoGen by 6.3% during the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 6,726,309 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $62,151,000 after purchasing an additional 397,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in AxoGen during the second quarter worth $3,272,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.74% of the company’s stock.

AxoGen stock opened at $16.97 on Friday. AxoGen has a 12 month low of $7.16 and a 12 month high of $18.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.88 and its 200-day moving average is $12.32. The company has a current ratio of 7.45, a quick ratio of 6.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $680.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.94 and a beta of 0.69.

AxoGen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surgical solutions for physical damage or transection to peripheral nerves. The company's products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.

