SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBY) Hits New 52-Week High at $40.59

Shares of SoftBank Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:SFTBY) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $40.59 and last traded at $40.50, with a volume of 228320 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.90.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SFTBY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SoftBank Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of SoftBank Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SoftBank Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

The stock has a market cap of $167.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.60 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.44.

SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The technology company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.12 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that SoftBank Group Corp. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SoftBank Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SFTBY)

SoftBank Group Corp. provides telecommunication services in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: SoftBank Vision Fund and Other SBIA-Managed Funds, SoftBank, Arm, and Brightstar. The SoftBank Vision Fund and Other SBIA-Managed Funds is involved in investment activities.

