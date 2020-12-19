Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) Sets New 12-Month High at $17.15

Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:NGLOY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $17.15 and last traded at $16.86, with a volume of 465550 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.51.

A number of analysts recently commented on NGLOY shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Liberum Capital upgraded Anglo American from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Monday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.

Get Anglo American alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $44.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.79.

Anglo American plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploring, mining, and processing various metals and minerals worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel and manganese ores, as well as alloys.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.